Roadkill season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by BBC One? The latest







Is Roadkill renewed for a season 2 over at BBC One, and should you expect for it to be? That’s something that we’ll do our best to break down.

Let’s start here, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way — for the time being, there is no official word that the show is coming back for more. Yet, the silver lining here is this: There’s also no guarantee that the show is going to be ending, either. Because of the series’ subject matter, we do think that there is always going to be a possibility of more.

What does Roadkill have going for it at the moment? Think in terms of its topical nature, a stellar cast, and at least solid viewer reception. Sure, this is one of those series that is innately polarizing, but we really don’t think that anyone can be altogether shocked by this. It’s politics! This is the sort of thing that is meant to be divisive.

If you are hoping to get some news on a Roadkill season 2 over the coming weeks, though, prepare to be a little bit disappointed. BBC One is probably not facing any pressure to announce something here soon and, because of that, you may be waiting for a good while. Maybe we’ll hear something further next year; if nothing else, it would just be nice to know that the series is coming back. Getting verification on that would be enough to just tide us over for a substantial period of time. On everything else, we can be patient.

More so than anything else, though, our suggestion is to just be satisfied with what we got through season 1 as opposed to desperately seeking out a season 2. That could only lead to further disappointment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roadkill right now

Do you want to see Roadkill renewed for a season 2 at BBC One?

Then be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







