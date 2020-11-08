NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Premiere hopes + more from LL Cool J







The NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere is right around the corner! We’ve been waiting for a long time in order to see it, but tonight’s the night where we start to see some of what’s next for this unique cast.

As we prepare for it, though, why not share a little bit more insight on what’s to come? The story of the premiere itself is true to the series’ roots — there’s an international crisis that the team will need to figure out, and there will probably be some action sequences that come around as a result of it. What may make it a little more unique is that it could be Nell who runs point on this mission — while Linda Hunt will appear as Hetty, we do expect her presence to be fairly limited this season due to the global health crisis. We know originally there were plans to feature her more, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will change down the run.

In speaking of the global health crisis, we know that there are no plans at the moment to feature that in the present. The story is going to be set in an era where the virus has already come and gone, and that will allow for the show to maintain an element of escapism. You’ll hear about it, but also a lot of other familiar things that viewers know and love about the series.

Just in case you do want more verification that NCIS: Los Angeles isn’t changing all that much, take a look at what series star LL Cool J had to say in a new interview with Extra:

“It’s a blessing, it’s fun, it’s interesting… I’m really thankful it’s been fun. I was doing stunts yesterday — it was crazy! Falling on piles of rocks and busting through gates.”

