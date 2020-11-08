The Undoing episode 3 promo: Grace faces key questions







Are you prepared for The Undoing episode 3 to arrive on HBO tonight? Get ready, for starters, for the walls to close in on Grace.

Where we are at the moment is this: She recognizes the peril that exists all around her as the case intensifies. She’s listening to pleas from Jonathan, and having to also deal with suspicions from others within her own family. The police are bearing down, and what she may realize more and more is just how much this is uncharted territory.

Is tonight’s episode going to be the one where the truth fully comes out? The irony is that this is the episode where Jonathan will tell his side of the story, but there is no guarantee that this will either be fully accurate or contain anything game-changing. Of course, our prediction at present is that there will be new revelations that come with what Jonathan says, but also still mysteries and further question marks. It’s almost like opening a safe to find another safe buried within. There aren’t too many more episodes left in general, though, so you know that the series is going to have to move fairly quickly in its pursuit of answers.

At present, the only thing that we can guarantee fully is this: There are going to be some great performances coming from Nicole Kidman. She’s been a fantastic anchor for the series so far — we know that there are those easy and inevitable comparisons that can be made here to Big Little Lies, but she is doing her part in order to ensure that those fade away. The Undoing can and will stand on its own two feet.

