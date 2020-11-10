Saturday Night Live ratings for Dave Chappelle highest in over 3 years







Following this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode, we of course thought that the ratings would be spectacular. How could they not be? You’re talking here about the first episode following the Presidential Election, and also one hosted by the iconic Dave Chappelle. From the get-go, it was clear that attention would be focused heavily on these 90 minutes, even if college football ended up delaying the start time somewhat.

Well, the official ratings are now in for the episode, and they are nothing short of awesome for NBC. Overall, the Chappelle episode ended up generating a 2.6 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic. This is the best rating for SNL since May 2017, an episode hosted by Melissa McCarthy. Meanwhile, this is the best rating for any comedy broadcast since the series finale of The Big Bang Theory. To go along with the strong demo performance, SNL also generated a fantastic 9.1 million live viewers.

So how can we expect the sketch show to follow this up? Admittedly the jury is still out on that. SNL has yet to announce their plans for the remainder of the year, but after airing so many episodes in a row, we wouldn’t be shocked if they were off the air for at least the next few weeks. We’re sure that there are still more episodes to come this year, though, especially since they tend to have super-memorable episodes around the holidays. Just remember last year, when we had a chance to see an installment hosted by none other than Eddie Murphy.

Will Chappelle host again? We’re of course curious already, but we’re sure that there will be some discussion when we get around to 2024 — once again the weekend after the Presidential Election.

