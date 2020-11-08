Saturday Night Live with Dave Chappelle delayed by college football







Go ahead and consider this to be one of the bigger TV-related surprises that we’ve had in a while. Saturday Night Live is airing tonight, but it’s pushed back.

Why? Think in terms of college football. Tonight’s episode hosted by Dave Chappelle has been delayed due to Clemson and Notre Dame facing off. The game was in double overtime at the time in which this happened, and we’re all stuck waiting to see when things will start. We know that there are going to be a lot of memorable sketches tonight, in addition to a great monologue from Chappelle himself. The Election will be referenced plenty, but for now, we gotta wait.

