NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The premiere arc continues







The premiere of NCIS: New Orleans season 7 is set to air on CBS this Sunday, but what is coming up beyond that? We know that the premiere is a two-parter, so come November 15 you are going to see the end of what is a pandemic-centric story. It’s set during the early days of the virus, where these characters are trying to contend with a threat that is still fairly new and difficult to deal with.

To hype up this particular episode, we have a new host of details for what’s coming. Be sure to take a look below…

“Something in the Air, Part 2” – As Tammy and Carter continue to investigate the suspicious death aboard a [virus]-infected humanitarian ship offshore, Pride and the team discover that the PPE they were sent to distribute may hold the key to finding the killer. Also, Rita returns to New Orleans to surprise Pride, Wade helps a grieving woman who can’t find her brother who died from [the virus], and Patton and his goddaughter get into a heated argument, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There is going to be a lot of excitement seeing Rita back in this world, and we know thanks to Chelsea Field’s promotion that she is going to be around the series for at least the full year. We’ll explore more of Pride’s relationship with her and how they are handling living during this very-much impossible time.

Meanwhile, we will also has a chance to see coming up more personal stuff clearly from not only Wade, but seemingly all of the characters in the ensemble. While this show is often about the cases, in the end it really is about the characters first and foremost. We’ll continue to see that play out.

