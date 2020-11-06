Blue Bloods season 11: Erin and Anthony out in the field







Are we aware that Blue Bloods may be preparing for season 11 a little bit differently? Sure. There is reason for that given what is going on in the outside world.

Yet, the more that we are seeing from some of the various actors on the season 11 set, the clearer it is that the writers/producers are trying to make the show feel as familiar as possible. Hence, why you have characters out in the field, doing what they can to take on some exciting cases.

In some new posts on her Instagram Stories, you can see courtesy of Bridget Moynahan photos of herself alongside Steve Schirripa (Anthony) out in about in New York City. They are clearly dressed as their characters, so they will be doing something out in the field in the early going. There is a case to be made to feature the characters outdoors as much as possible early on — fresh air may be a safer environment for a lot of the cast and crew, and you also probably want to take advantage of the warmer weather as much as possible before the colder months eventually arrive.

As for what could be happening for Erin and Anthony specifically, we imagine that they will take on cases that are relevant to the world today, and maybe also contemplating further just what their own future could hold. Remember that there is a story about Erin potentially running for District Attorney that was left over at the end of this past season.

