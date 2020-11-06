Supernatural season 15 episode 19 promo: ‘Inherit the Earth,’ indeed







We’ve known for a while that Supernatural season 15 episode 19 would be an enormously important hour of TV. How in the world could it not be? “Inherit the Earth” is the penultimate installment of the series, and we know already that this can be seen manifesting itself in the promo below.

Here’s what we know at the moment: Castiel is gone. Maybe that won’t last, but we have to assume that he’s dead. We don’t need to make ourselves more emotional than we’ve been already on this subject. Castiel’s not the only one gone here — almost everyone seems to be, with the exception being apparently a dog. You see that in the promo below, which gives you at least a tiny bit of humor amidst what is obviously a LOT of surrounding chaos.

There is a mystery introduced at the end of the promo, as it turns out that Sam and Dean are very much not alone where they are. There is something more out there, and something that leaves us super-intrigued as to how the final battle versus Chuck is going to go.

We think at this point it’s very-much clear that the stakes for the show are higher than ever. Yet, simultaneously we appreciate that Supernatural is continuing to also give us a few little reminders that this show is personal and intimate at the same time. It’s no coincidence why the best scene of episode 18 was the one featuring Dean and Castiel; this may be a show about mythology and all sorts of crazy stuff, but in the end we’ll remember it more for the characters and the relationships. This is what may reverberate the most when we look at the series weeks and months after it is done.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural, including more details when it comes to the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 19?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some additional news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







