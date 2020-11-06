





We’re coming out of what may very well be the most emotional Supernatural episode ever. How else can you think about what happened to Castiel? He offered up his own life, saved Dean, and gave one of his best monologues ever discussing how the Winchesters have changed him. Misha Collins has never been better, and we have to prepare for this to be the end.

Is it really the end, though? That’s where things get a little bit tricky. With Supernatural, you do want death to have meaning even if we have seen a lot of characters die and come back in the past. We’re not sure if Castiel will come back the same character who he was for so many years. Yet, we do think there’s a reasonably good opportunity that we see Collins again in some shape or form. Maybe it won’t be alongside the Winchesters, but we’d love at least some sort of nod to him before the series is officially over. (Remember, there are two episodes still to go.)

If you haven’t seen what Misha had to say about watching this episode, just check out what he wrote on Instagram last night — it’s a beautiful sentiment that speaks very much to who Castiel is and precisely what he means to some of these characters and the larger world. Castiel speaks to so much of what is good. He is an angel, but there is depth beyond him that exists behind preconceived notions.

If this is the end for Castiel, we’re certainly going to miss him … but we still want to believe in something more.

What did you think about what transpired on Supernatural season 15 with Castiel?

