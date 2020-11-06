SEAL Team season 4 premiere date pushed back, will have 2-hour start







There’s good news and bad news to report today when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 — in particular when it comes on the air.

Let’s start things off here with the bad: The show is going to be on hold for a little bit longer than first planned. Originally, we thought that David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast were going to be back on the air on Wednesday, November 25; now, that has been pushed back a week. SEAL team season 4 is going to air now on Wednesday, December 2, and this brings us to the good news. There is going to be a two-hour premiere now! It will start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will carry over to the following hour.

Want details on both of these episodes? Then all you have to do is take a look below…

Season 4 episode 1, “God of War” – “Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team, in part one of the two-part fourth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Nov. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The dramatic season premiere was directed by Bravo One himself, David Boreanaz.”

Season 4 episode 2, “Forever War” – “Bravo Team reunites with Jason and Cerberus, then go underground to search booby-trapped tunnels for terrorist leader Al-Hazred, in part two of the two-hour fourth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, at a special time on Wednesday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.”

After reading these, we’re just happy that both Jason and Cerberus are still out there. We’ll see where things go from there…

What do you want to see when it comes to what is now the SEAL Team season 4 premiere?

