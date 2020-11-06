American Ninja Warrior season 13: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?







Is American Ninja Warrior renewed for a season 13 at NBC, and should you expect for it to be? Within this article, we’ll have for you some of the earliest of information on that subject.

Let’s go ahead now and get the bad news out of the way: There is no official word at the moment as to whether or not another season is going to happen. Are we still optimistic? Sure, and we say that knowing full well that the ratings were down significantly for this season. Yet, remember that the show aired far later than it usually does, and most of the season was done to accommodate the global health crisis. Ratings for a lot of shows are down at the moment, so it’s not as though American Ninja Warrior is the only show that is suffering this sort of fate.

Our hope here is that moving into the next potential season, the series is going to have an opportunity to air via more of a typical schedule — though a lot of that is going to be tied to a vaccine and some of what is going on with the virus. These are difficult times out there, and we can’t state enough how grateful we are that shows like this still found a way to happen during this difficult time. It took a lot of work on the part of production to find a location and do all of the necessary testing for the athletes.

So when could we hear a decision about another season of the show? We’re crossing our fingers that it will be out there at some point over the next few months, but it’s going to be mostly up to when NBC really wants to start formulating things.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America Ninja Warrior right now

What do you think about an American Ninja Warrior season 13 happening?

Do you think that we will get renewal news at some point in the future? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







