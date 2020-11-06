This Is Us season 5 episode 4 spoilers: What matters most in ‘Honestly’







We know that This Is Us season 5 episode 4 is going to be a big one for the series — but hey, aren’t all of them at this point in some form? This is an episode entitled “Honestly,” and that of course does raise a big question — what is there that characters need to be honest about? What could be coming that leads to jaws hitting the floor?

If you know one thing about This Is Us at the moment, it’s that this is a show that loves to find a way to surprise in just about every way that he can. This could happen again here, as we end up getting to see some big stories for Malik, Randall, and also Kevin.

If you do want a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full This Is Us season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

11/17/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Malik shadows Randall at work. Kevin struggles to connect with his new movie director. Jack and Rebecca struggle to sleep train their babies. TV-14

The part of this that is the most interesting has to be the story of Malik and Randall, largely because it’s unclear as to where exactly that is going. We know that Malik is important to Deja, but how could he be important for Randall? Could he lead him down a very specific path to big things down the road? We don’t know, after all, where Malik’s story is going in the future.

