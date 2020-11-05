Supernatural season 15 episode 19 spoilers: The path to series finale







Next week, Supernatural season 15 episode 19 will be arguably the biggest episode of the entire series. How in the world can it not be? We are inching so close now to the end of the entire series, and next week’s “Inherit the Earth” will give you a great sense as to precisely what it looks like. The showdown with Chuck is just about here, and there is going to be a lot of chaos that could unfold as a result of this. Think about the opponent the Winchesters are up against — this is God. Because of that, almost anything in the world can happen and you have to be prepared for that.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 19 synopsis with additional news as to what’s coming:

CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1519). Original airdate 11/12/2020.

Odds are this familiar face is going to prove to be very much essential in resolving this crisis. No matter what happens, we know that there is some sort of “other side” of this conflict, and we are going to see a good bit of that play out over the course of the series finale. The title for it is “Carry On,” and early signals suggest that this will be a more personal, intimate conclusion — it’s also one that the show’s cast has praised immensely in advance. If that doesn’t build up the hype, we don’t know what will.

The story of the Winchester family is just about at an end; be prepared for emotional moments aplenty every single step of the way now.

