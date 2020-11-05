Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Current schedule uncertainty







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that going into the day, the plan is certainly to air the season 4 premiere. Yet, things may very well change — that’s just the sort of week that we’re currently having.

Here is what we know for the time being: CBS has yet to officially preempt the premiere episode — an important one that you can get some more details about below:

“Graduation” – After graduating high school, Sheldon has a breakdown when he realizes he may not be ready for college. Also, Dale tries to make amends with Meemaw, on the fourth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov. 5 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is going to be an emotional half-hour — and there could be some nods to The Big Bang Theory at the very end of it.

Here’s the irony about this episode — it was originally supposed to be the season 3 finale, and that was pushed off because of the pandemic. Then, it was pushed back because of the pandemic earlier this fall. Now, it may be pushed off because of the election. For the time being, we’d assume that it will still air, but remember the possibility that CBS could opt to air it either later than expected tonight or at another time altogether. If the Presidential Election tightens over the coming hours, that throws a wrench into what a lot of networks want to do.

We’ll continue to update this article as more comes out, but for now the assumption is that Young Sheldon will still air. Just be prepared to be flexible, and keep checking back for more updates. (For the record, the same goes for all of the different shows airing on CBS tonight, including the series premiere of B Positive.)

