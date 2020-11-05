Blue Bloods season 11: How marketing for it, other CBS shows is changing







If you’ve noticed so far this year, the way in which several CBS shows is being promoted is a little bit different from what we’ve seen in the past. Series like NCIS and Young Sheldon have been labeled “CBS Originals” — they always were, but there is a larger sense of brand identity.

Meanwhile, we’ve also seen with a lot of shows a real emphasis on action, comedy, or lighthearted fare. Rather than focusing on too many plot points, promos for many shows have revolved more around the simple fact that they are coming back. A show like Blue Bloods, meanwhile, does not have a premiere date — let alone any sort of promo at all.

When Blue Bloods does start airing promos, though, don’t expect too many spoilers from upcoming plots — or even too much focus on current events. Instead, it may lean more into what you love about the show — the Reagan family itself and the bonds they all have. The goal may be, perhaps more than ever, to pull on the heart-strings a little bit.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline about promoting television amidst a global pandemic and other difficult headlines, here is what Mike Benson, CBS’ president and chief marketing officer, had to say:

“People want comfort food and a sense of safety … The idea of football coming back, going back to school, the new fall shows coming — people really love that. So, that coming back is an important emotional message for us, but also knowing that people’s routines have changed. [The pandemic] has really disrupted viewing patterns … [we want to] let them know that the content they love is coming back.”

While he is not speaking here about Blue Bloods in specific terms, you can go ahead and estimate that the series is going to be pushed in much of the way Benson is describing. This series is viewed as a tradition for a lot of people out there, and you want it to be pushed in a way that really amplifies what people love so much about it. Hopefully, some premiere-date news will be coming soon enough.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

