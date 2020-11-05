Is Superstore new tonight on NBC? 100th episode details







Is Superstore new tonight on NBC? If you are entering this article with some questions, we’re pleased to offer some sort of answer.

For now, we should stress this — the plan at the moment is for the network to air the 100th episode, and presumed final one for America Ferrera as a full-time cast member, starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. As for whether or not that is going to end up being the case, it remains to be seen. There are a lot of variables that are still being juggled, and they include what is going on with the Presidential Election.

Yesterday, NBC made the decision to delay the finale of American Ninja Warrior until Friday so that they could air some election coverage, and we have a feeling that they could do the same tonight, if they so choose. This episode of Superstore is important, and with that, they probably don’t want to be in a place where they end up cutting off the show midway through if a winner in the election is announced. There are so many questions as to how Amy’s story on Superstore is going to conclude — in addition to that, the same goes for what is going to happen with Jonah after the fact.

If the plan changes for Superstore later tonight, rest assured that we will be here to hand out some other updates. If this article is not updated, we would suggest to just see the show at its standard air time and hope that it airs all the way through.

Here are the official details for tonight’s episode, in the event you haven’t seen them already:

11/05/2020 (08:00PM – 08:31PM) (Thursday) : As the Cloud 9 employees prepare to send Amy and Jonah off, Mateo and Glenn attempt to organize a video tribute, and Dina searches for a new best friend. TV-14

What do you want to see on Superstore moving forward?

