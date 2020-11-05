Supernatural season 15 video: sets up episode 18, series finale, & more







It feels fair to say that tonight’s Supernatural season 15 episode is a big one — there are only three more installments in the entire series. It’s going to be bold, exciting, and above all else emotional. This is a show that has captured your imagination for years on end and we’ll admit, it’s sad to see it over. All things must end, but it really feels like we’re witnessing the conclusion to a huge era of TV.

Here is a big part of what makes this so momentous — back when it first premiered, The CW wasn’t even on TV yet! Instead, it was airing back on The WB, and it moved directly over to The CW soon after that. This show has had a long and fantastic run, and we’re closing off in one of the biggest ways imaginable as Sam and Dean Winchester prepare to face off against an opponent like no other: God. That’s what tonight’s episode, and the one that follows, are going to be mostly about.

We know in these episodes there will be returning favorites, tear-jerking moments, and hopefully a few more callbacks to past seasons while we are at it.

To go along with these episodes, this promo also teases the upcoming retrospective event, which is going to be airing the night of the finale in two weeks. During that, you are going to have a chance to see interviews from the likes of Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and many of the show’s other cast members and producers over the years. We know how much Supernatural means to all of you, and there is something rather comforting that comes with knowing that it means a lot to the people behind the scenes, as well. It’s completely changed their entire lives.

