Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: Can Tariq keep his lives separated?







We know that the wait is still continuing for Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 to arrive on Starz, and there is a lot we’re left to think about. We know that there is some mounting trouble for Tariq St. Patrick courtesy of Saxe learning the truth — he’s the one who killed Ghost. We imagine that things are going to intensify with him there over the next several weeks.

With that being said, though, there’s another part of Tariq’s life that also can’t be forgotten about: His life as a student. This is where some of the parallels come in to Ghost on the original Power. Throughout the original series, Omari Hardwick’s character found himself trying to balance what were effectively two different lives, and now Tariq is the same way. He has professors and classmates who consider him to be mostly a victim of horrible circumstance, rather than the person who put Ghost in the ground or the person now coordinating his own drug business.

Yet, are the lines going to be blurred between the two lives soon? It is important to remember that Tariq is not experienced in this sort of stuff at all, and through that, we imagine that we’re going to see some information start to leak out. The question here is just where it’s going to come out. Could Lauren, Tariq’s classmate-turned-occasional love interest, realize more of what’s happening underneath the surface here? What about Carrie, who recently was with Zeke, a man at least connected to Monet and her family? All of these possibilities could put Tariq in a precarious spot where more and more people know his secret.

Just watch over the coming episodes — the trial of Tasha is obviously a huge issue for Tariq’s future, but so is his ability to balance out school. The financial ramifications of him staying there are huge and there are pitfalls all over the place.

Do you think someone else will figure out Tariq’s double life entering Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

