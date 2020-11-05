Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: Will Higgins love interest be around a while?







In the event that you haven’t heard at the moment, Magnum PI season 3 is going to be bringing in a love interest for Higgins early on. You can read more news about the character here, but early intel suggests that this character, a trauma surgeon, could allow her to look at a part of her life that has been missing for some time.

So is this potential romance going to be of the flash-in-the-pan variety? Not exactly. In a new post on Twitter today, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that this character, unlike Magnum’s most-recent love interest, would be around longer than just a few episodes. This means that there is potential for there to be some pretty interesting developments here over time.

In terms of their relationship, Magnum PI has set up an interesting dynamic between the title character and Higgins. There hasn’t been anything between the two that has been explicitly romantic, but Thomas was willing to marry Higgins if it kept her in the country. Then, it felt to us like he was a little disappointed that she opted to go with TC as a potential partner instead. She ended up not needing to go through with the marriage, but there was enough of a Magnum/Higgins seed there that could sprout into something more down the road.

Even if there is no romantic jealousy that comes out of Higgins having a new love interest, there could still be some professional jealousy. Remember that Magnum is used to having Higgins around and available a lot of the time, whether it be for advice or to work on cases. What happens when some of that time is a little more restrictive? That is something that we have to wait and see on…

