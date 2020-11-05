The Bachelorette sneak peek: Guys talk Clare Crawley, Dale Moss drama







While there is some uncertainty as to whether or not The Bachelorette is going to air on ABC tonight, signs currently point to it. This means that you are going to have a chance to finally see the end of Clare Crawley’s time as the lead for this season, and the beginning of a new era. Tayshia Adams is going to be the new Bachelorette, and maybe we’ll get a small preview of what that looks like.

Interested in getting some other news on The Bachelorette now in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other news coming soon…

If you look at the bottom of this article, you can get another small preview of what is coming tonight — in particular, we’re talking here in terms of the guys starting to voice their frustrations about the Clare Crawley – Dale Moss situation. They don’t enjoy being around Dale at this point, though it’s pretty easy to understand why that is. He’s the runaway favorite, and there is going to be some resentment towards him because of that. Meanwhile, if you’re Dale, don’t you have to be at least a tiny bit frustrated that there are so many people constantly throwing barbs your way? There’s probably nothing more that you’d like to do than get out of this situation with Clare.

In the end, that is precisely what we imagine we’re going to be seeing over the course of the episode tonight — Clare and Dale both have some decisions to make, and we’re eager to learn more as to what Clare and Dale’s future could look like after the fact.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now!

What do you think is going to happen on tonight’s The Bachelorette episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







