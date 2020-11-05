His Dark Materials season 2 spoilers: Ruth Wilson on Mrs. Coulter’s story







While you wait for the launch of His Dark Materials season 2 over the coming days, let’s go ahead and talk about Mrs. Coulter’s story!

Want to get some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials at the moment? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming very soon…

As many of you may know at this point, Mrs. Coulter is one of the most complicated characters within the world of this show. She’s devious and at times dangerous, but her motives come out of a moral complexity. Her history with Lyra drives her, as does her own pain. She’s going to be perhaps more rogue than ever this time around, and that is something that Ruth Wilson discusses to the Radio Times:

“Mrs Coulter is much more alone without the support network that she had at the Magisterium and is taking risks and burning bridges. She’s much more vulnerable, and for that reason, becomes quite a lot more dangerous.”

Wilson also goes into some of what motives the character — a key part to understanding why she does what she does:

“The evil comes out of a love of control. Without that, she’s nothing. Look, she does horrific things. I’m not justifying her actions, but as an actor, you have to understand why.

“For me, the biggest clue was her daemon, the monkey. They’re a great team, but when the two of them are alone, how do they interact? They don’t like each other; they never speak; they’re lonely and angry. That the monkey doesn’t have a name or voice suggests that if it’s a representation of self, there’s something Mrs C is repressing or silencing. That’s her driving force.”

We know that there is a lot going on in season 2 of His Dark Materials, whether it be seeing Lyra and Will team up or new threats emerging. We know that there are only seven episodes this time around, so producers are going to have to move quickly to present the full story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials

What do you think is going to happen on His Dark Materials season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







