





Tonight’s The Masked Singer featured a number of fun and fantastic performances — think in terms of the Squiggly Monster, the Broccoli, the Mushroom, and some other great characters. The show is always fun, even if it does still feel a little bit too easy to guess who is behind some of the masks. (We’ll go ahead and blame the internet the most for that.)

So who did we learn the identity of tonight? Think in terms of the Squiggly Monster, and the question then became whether or not he could be anyone other than Bob Saget. The former star of Full House was at the center of a lot of the clues over the course of the season, and he was even featured during Tom Bergeron’s package (at least indirectly) back when he was the Taco. It just made a whole lot of sense, and Saget is the sort of person who would have a lot of fun with this show.

We will say this: We’re not altogether mad that the Squiggly Monster is the person who was unmasked in the end here. There’s something about that costume and the eyes that is more than a little bit freaky…

In the end, we are still enjoying this season very much, with one of the biggest questions we’re left to wonder here being whether or not this show is going to be completely overshadowed by the Presidential election. Then again, we have a feeling that there are a lot of people out there who appreciated this show as some sort of distraction from everything else that is going on right now in the world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

What do you think about the latest The Masked Singer reveal?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, be sure to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







