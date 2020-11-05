NCIS season 18 trailer: Is someone out there targeting agents?







Today, CBS unveiled the first full-length trailer for NCIS season 18, and it very-much looks and feels like the show you remember. Given everything that is going on in the world right now, we have a feeling that this will be very-much appreciated by many out there.

Want to get some more news on NCIS in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you watch that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have further updates coming soon…

At the heart of this upcoming premiere (entitled “Sturgeon Season”) is a difficult mission — tracking down the kingpin of a drug ring, one that sold drugs to Fornell’s daughter. This is a story that was first introduced well over a year ago, but this episode ironically will be set primarily back in 2019. It will tie together some loose ends that weren’t fully addressed last year, and also give you a little bit of an escape from some of what is happening in the present. There may be a chance to center more in on some of this down the road but, for the time being, the show is moving in a different direction.

This episode is going to be a fast-paced and pretty exciting thriller — in the end, it’s one that we are really excited to check out! It’s just going to be exciting to have the show back again, regardless of what sort of developments come over the course of the first episode back. The first episodes are all going to bring something different to the table, whether it be a huge McGee story or the 400th episode, a chance to learn more about Gibbs and Ducky’s past.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back to get some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







