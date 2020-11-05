The Conners season 3 episode 4 return date for John Goodman, cast







Want to know The Conners season 3 episode 4 return date, or some more details on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got more insight within!

Provided that tonight’s episode airs according to plan (which is still up in the air), you are going to be waiting for a little while to see what’s next. How long? Think in terms of Wednesday, November 18 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The reason why there is going to be a delay between episodes is rather simple: Next week is the CMAs. Regardless of what’s going on with the election tonight, there is still going to be a new episode airing next week. It’s a bummer to get some time away after such a late premiere, but there are a lot of episodes still to come this season. There will be opportunities aplenty to check out what’s next — and that includes a birthday party!

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens” – It’s Beverly Rose’s first birthday – but it’s not all cake and candles – when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have. Meanwhile, Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends when “The Conners” airs WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

While we are sure that The Conners is going to continue to touch on current events whenever they can moving forward, the pacing for it is probably going to be a little bit different. Our expectation, at least at the moment, is that they will slow down on potentially super-timely stuff since the writers couldn’t predict something like the election in advance. Yet, through all of this they will continue to come up with some character-specific stories also.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Conners season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







