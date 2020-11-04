Is The Conners new tonight on ABC, or delayed by election?







Is The Conners new tonight on ABC, or is it likely to find itself delayed due to coverage of the Presidential Election across the board?

We should note here, first and foremost, that this is an ever-changing situation and it may continue to be so over the next couple of hours. We will have further updates as they become available.

For now, though, the network still appears to be airing the John Goodman-led sitcom, even though there is still so much election coverage happening and the race has not been called yet. This may because there is a real desire for ABC to offer some escapism — but also because in all honesty, they’re not quite sure what they want to do as of yet. There is still time for them to pull their programming in favor of something else. If Joe Biden secures the election tonight, they will almost certainly cut away from the show. If not, they may choose to let it play out.

Networks already are somewhat all over the map with what they want to do when it comes to coverage tonight. For the time being, it does seem as though NBC is opting to preempt their regularly-scheduled programming for other coverage. Everyone else, however, is holding firm.

For some more news on what’s coming on The Conners tonight (provided that it still happens), be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Darlene isolates herself from her co-workers at Wellman Plastics, leaving them with the impression she is an elitist snob, while Louise decides to teach Harris an expensive life lesson. Jackie has invested everything she has into The Lunch Box and is determined to keep the restaurant running no matter what, leaving some family members to question her actions.

What do you want to see on The Conners moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight?

