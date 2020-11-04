Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Who is new character Val Ashton?







There is a new face coming on board Grey’s Anatomy season 17 in Val Ashton — and we’re still trying to learn more about her.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Charmed and Will & Grace actress Mackenzie Marsh is going to recur on the ABC drama as this character. As for what we know about her at the moment, the character description describes her as “intelligent, has a fun loving sense of humor, works in publishing, but is extremely lonely.”

What of course makes this so interesting is pretty simple: How could this character be tied into the larger world of the show? The easiest assumption to draw at the moment is that Val is one of the primary patients who you see in the early part of the season. Yet, she could have some other mysterious tie to a major character. One of the things that Grey’s Anatomy does a really good job at is finding a way in order to ensure that there are some mysteries around its new characters for as long as possible.

Remember here that the show’s premiere is going to be coming on the air when we get around to Thursday, November 12 — not only that, but it’s going to be airing two hours! There’s also a crossover component with Station 19 that will also be a part of the equation, so in effect you are going to have three hours of programming all tied to this world. How’s that for coming back strong after a long stretch of time off the air? There’s a lot to be excited about here…

