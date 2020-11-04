Saturday Night Live: Foo Fighters performing on Dave Chappelle episode







This weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live is going to feature Dave Chappelle as host. Now, we’ve heard about the musical guest.

Today, it was confirmed that the legendary Foo Fighters are going to serve as the performers for this weekend’s new episode — a cause that is very-much worth celebrating. They’ve been on the show countless times before, but we’re okay with there not being all that much of an element of surprise here. This is more about giving us something that is stable and celebratory, and this is a band with so many classics they could perform — including with some newer material.

This weekend will mark the first occasion of Chappelle hosting SNL since he last did it following the 2016 election. We would imagine that the opening monologue will be a stand-up set talking about current events and a few other subjects — there will be timely content in here, but we think laughs are just as much of a priority as anything. The producers may know that there is a hope for at least some escapism to come out of the show this weekend, and we do really hope that there are opportunities for the series to provide that.

Of course, it’s hard in general to predict what Chappelle is going to do. We are talking about someone who left television right at the height of his celebrity, and continues to this day to dip in and out of the public eye. If we go into this show with any assumptions as to what he’s going to do for sure, there is a chance we’ll be disappointed by the time we get to the other side.

