Dexter season 9: Show EP shares new plans, details for limited series







If you weren’t aware as of yet, there is a Dexter season 9 coming to Showtime in the form of a limited series … and we couldn’t be more thrilled. This is an opportunity for the show to correct one of its greatest wrongs, and that is a series finale that failed to live up to expectations.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, show executive producer Clyde Phillips made it clear that, first and foremost, the revival will look different. After all, he indicated that the story will be set “somewhere we’ve never seen [Dexter] before” — meaning, he will probably not be spending all that much time in either Miami or the Pacific Northwest, which is where the original series wrapped up. He also indicated that Dexter, while evolved, won’t be fundamentally different from the character we’ve come to know:

“Dexter always has what we call ‘the dark passenger’ living inside him … He is more grounded than he’s ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die.”

As for a few other details, you will see familiar characters who were a part of the original series’ run and beyond just that, there are also going to be chances to dive into a new Big Bad. They may not be the same as Miguel Prado or the Trinity Killer, but one of the things that this show always did best was give you some sort of rival adversary to take on Dexter Morgan in some capacity.

For now, the plan appears to be for Dexter to return as a limited series at some point in 2021, and filming could kick off when we get around to the winter. Rest assured, we’re looking forward to seeing all of that.

