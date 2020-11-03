Blue Bloods season 11: Should Erin Reagan become District Attorney?







Through much of Blue Bloods season 10, there was a big question introduced when it comes to Erin Reagan: Should she run for the DA’s Office? There was a lot of pressure applied to her from a number of different sources, with the Mayor being a prominent one (with his own motive in mind).

Mind you, we know that Erin is great at her job. With that being said, though, we also recognize that this is a difficult gig to take on. There is a political aspect of it, plus a great deal of media scrutiny. She may even be treated unfairly in the midst of her fight for the gig because of her family.

Also, for the sake of the show, there are clearly a lot of other stories that the writers could focus on. Back when season 10 was on and they first started to cultivate this story, there was no clear evidence that we were going to be dealing with what we are now as a country. There are some stories that may be pushed down the road, or not be too much of a focus at all. Flexibility is something that the writers do very-much need to have on their minds right now.

In the end, our thought is simply this: Blue Bloods should focus on Erin getting a promotion of sorts before the series is over. It’s mostly a matter of finding the perfect time to make it happen. Is that now? We’ll just have to wait and see on that…

