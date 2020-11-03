A Million Little Things season 3 premiere photo: Katherine’s support system







A Million Little Things season 3 is going to premiering on ABC in just a matter of weeks, and we know a crisis is going to be front and center. To be specific, we’re talking about one where Eddie’s fate clearly hangs in the balance.

Are we doing our best to be hopeful that some good news will be coming? Sure, but at the same time we’re concerned. Very concerned. How can you not be when you look at the photo above? Katherine is clearly distraught, and we imagine that a great deal of it has to do with not knowing whether or not he is going to be okay. She is surrounded by friends, but unfortunately there is only so much anyone can do at this point.

When it comes to Eddie’s story, there are clearly a number of different points that have to be thought about and considered here. For starters, there are questions regarding whether or not Eddie is going to be alive and then, following that, you’ve got questions as to whether or not he’ll be the same guy he was. There could be long-term ramifications, both physically and mentally, from what he goes through here.

Then, you also have to think for a moment here about who was responsible for the accident, given that there is a chance that this may not have been an accident at all. This premiere will likely resolve some questions but, in general, we expect for it to open some new ones, as well. We just hope that we at least get a full answer when it comes to Eddie’s fate in the premiere and we can handle the rest moving forward.

