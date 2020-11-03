When Calls the Heart season 8, Good Witch season 7: New BTS teases!







We know that for a lot of people out there, shows like When Calls the Heart and Good Witch are a source of near-constant positive energy. With that, it’s nice to continue getting some updates about what’s happening behind the scenes with both shows!

First, let’s turn over to When Calls the Heart as series star Erin Krakow continues to a lot of work behind the scenes on the upcoming season. You can see via her Twitter below a post about her doing some ADR work — basically, this is recording additional dialogue that was not picked up during production on a given scene. There is a lot of work that goes into turning Hope Valley into the world you see on TV, and not all of it gets attention in advance.

While When Calls the Heart is not going to be able to be ready for air this Christmas, there are going to be two extra episodes added to season 8 to make up for it. You will hopefully see a lot of that when you get around to 2021.

As for Good Witch season 7, why not get a behind-the-scenes preview from Kat Barrell? She is returning as Joy on this upcoming season, and continues to do a great job of balancing this show and then also Wynonna Earp. Production on Good Witch only recently began, so you’ll be waiting a little bit longer on it than When Calls the Heart. Of course, Good Witch is typically a summer show so there really can’t be anything about this that comes as a surprise.

