Castle Rock canceled; no season 3 coming over at Hulu







While there may have been a couple of opportunities to dive into the world of Castle Rock, it all seems to be coming to an end.

According to a new report from TVLine, the horror anthology series, which connects many characters and creations from the world of Stephen King, has been canceled after just two seasons on Hulu. The writing was probably on the wall in this instance, given that it has been so long already since season 2 aired. Also, there is no way to even know how the show was performing given that streaming services like Hulu are not altogether keen to share some of their viewer totals publicly.

Then, there is also the pandemic part of the equation that cannot be ignored here. Because of the global health crisis, it is increasingly harder to produce television in a way that it was before. Costs are rising and there are a lot of different challenges associated with it. It’s for this reason that we have seen multiple shows get canceled despite being previously renewed — this is somewhat of a rarity within the television world, but we’ve seen it with increased frequency.

As for whether or not we see Castle Rock existing elsewhere, we’re not currently optimistic. With the costs associated with live-action TV right now, there are a lot of additional challenges for other potential network or streaming providers that are out there.

For now, what we can do is just be grateful that Castle Rock existed. There was a time when this sort of genre didn’t get a whole lot of attention, and it’s nice already that this current is starting to change a little bit. Hopefully, that is something we’ll continue to see some shifts with over the course of the coming years. We still do have more American Horror Story on the way — it’s not Stephen King, but it’s something.

What do you think about Castle Rock being canceled at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news related to the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

