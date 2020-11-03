Cable Ratings: Latest on Fear the Walking Dead, The Undoing







In some ways, you could say that both Fear the Walking Dead and The Undoing faced some significant ratings challenges this weekend due to football. Sure, neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the Philadelphia Eagles are particularly good, but the two teams do have a tendency to draw big ratings.

In the end, the results for the two shows are mixed — at least in terms of the live numbers. With Fear the Walking Dead, Sunday’s fantastic John Dorie-led episode generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a little bit more than 1.27 million viewers. This marks the lowest totals of the season so far, but season 6 overall is only down slightly when you compare it to season 5. We still think that the quality of this season is going to give it a better sense of retention than many other seasons we’ve seen as of late.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s episode of The Undoing generated just under 800,000 live TV viewers, which is an increase of more than 100,000 from what we saw on premiere night. Remember here that this show also gets viewership from HBO Max and other streamers, so these numbers are far lower than what it actually is. Live ratings are just a small measure to an overall show’s performance, but at the same time we do very much think that they matter when it comes to gauging the future.

We’ll see where some of these ratings go in the weeks ahead, as one factor in the ratings for a lot of different shows right now may be the Presidential Election — there are so many headlines about that and people may be focused primarily at the moment on political discourse. That does make a certain degree of sense.

