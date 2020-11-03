Is The Voice new tonight on NBC? What’s next on season 19







Is The Voice new tonight on NBC? If you’re looking for some more news all about season 19, rest assured we’ve got some info for you within.

Before we do too much else here, though, let’s kick things off by getting the bad news out of the way: The show is heading off the air tonight. After weeks worth of big Blind Audition episodes, the Presidential Election is bumping pretty much everything off the schedule at the moment. We can’t say that we’re altogether surprised by this, given that it’s going to dominate all of the ratings and attention in the first place.

So when is the singing show coming back on the air? Think in terms of Monday night, where starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern you will see the beginning of the battle rounds. We’ll be the first to admit that this is not our favorite round of the competition, as a lot of the performances tend to feel a little bit random and disjointed.

From the battle rounds on, we imagine that a lot of the competition is going to look similar to what we’ve seen so far this season. we’re glad that The Voice has found a way in order to keep things going during this time, as we’re sure that it is not the easiest thing in the world to do with all of the pandemic restrictions. Still, we’re glad that there is a show, since it is an opportunity to provide a good bit of escapism from everything that is going on in the outside world.

We’re sure that over the weekend, there will be some more previews for what is coming up next. Stay tuned…

What do you want to see on The Voice moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

