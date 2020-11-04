





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? If you’re coming into this article wondering that very thing, we’re pleased to have an answer … plus a look to the future.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of This Is Us on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It has a lot to do with tonight being the Presidential Election, otherwise known as the last thing in the world that you want to compete against. NBC wants to hold onto their episodes until they can actually get good ratings for them –makes sense, no?

So while you do wait for the series to return on November 10, why not go ahead and share some additional details for what lies ahead?

Season 5 episode 3, “Changes” (November 10) – “11/10/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey. Jack and Rebecca brace for puberty. TV-14”

Season 5 episode 4, “Honestly” (November 17) – “11/17/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Malik shadows Randall at work. Kevin struggles to connect with his new movie director. Jack and Rebecca struggle to sleep train their babies. TV-14.”

What we get a sense of in the latter synopsis in particular is that Kevin is going to get back to work, and that maybe Malik has some political aspirations of his own. We’ve been curious how that character would be a part of the show moving forward, as we assumed he would become a little bit more than just Deja’s boyfriend. His relationship with Randall has already proven to be interesting and then some.

