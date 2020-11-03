The Walking Dead season 10 spoilers: Hilarie Burton playing Negan’s wife







For everyone out there excited for The Walking Dead to airs some of its season 10 “bonus” episodes, here’s another reason to be.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Hilarie Burton Morgan confirms that she will be joining her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan for one of the bonus episodes, where she will be playing the part of Negan’s late wife Lucille. Odds are, this is an episode that will take place in flashbacks or via a dream sequence, but it could be as much of a Negan origin story as we are possibly going to get.

Burton, known for White Collar and a plethora of other roles, has already been a part of the AMC family for quite some time. She hosted alongside her husband a video-chat series entitled Friday Night in With the Morgans, and many of the guests had some affiliation with the franchise already. This is going to be a cool opportunity for her to take on a complicated role, as Lucille’s health battle (at least in the comics) greatly influenced a good part of who Negan was. We’ll have to wait and see just what that means in terms of the show.

These bonus episodes are slated to air in 2021, with the objective being that they will help to bridge the gap between where we were through season 10 so far and the final season down the road. Many of these episodes are going to be filmed with heavy pandemic restrictions, meaning that they will likely be smaller in scale and a little more personal than some of the big battles that we saw involving the Whisperers. We’re okay with this, as The Walking Dead often shines with its character-based stories.

Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. 💕

But I love working with @JDMorgan . I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille https://t.co/9tRh7NB8WY — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 3, 2020

