The Late Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah go live after election







Tonight, the vast majority of television is going to be preempted due to coverage of the Presidential Election — hardly a shock to anyone. Yet, there are a couple of late-night specials worth checking out if you want a combination of potential results and comedy.

Let’s start over on Showtime, which is going to be Stephen Colbert’s home for a special edition of The Late Show starting off at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. Colbert has been a frequent critic of President Trump over the past few years, and has assembled a strong lineup of guests tonight including Charlamagne Tha God and hosts Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon from Showtime series The Circus. This is a challenging production to pull off since you’re running in real-time — effectively, you have to be prepared for anything.

Meanwhile, over on Comedy Central there is going to be a live edition of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah starting at the same exact time in 11:00. This special is going to air across a wide array of Viacom cable networks, and will feature Noah alongside much of his news team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. to break down headlines. We know that there isn’t going to be all that much of an escape from the news in terms of live programming, but at least there will be some chances to laugh here and there along the way.

Will one of these hosts have an opportunity to actually declare a winner live? Anything is possible, but there have already been reports that there will be some potential delays on results in many states. We think that it’s best to go into the night with a state of relative ambiguity, given that there is a chance we may not have final results for many more days.

What are you planning to watch in terms of election coverage tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some other information all about the series.

