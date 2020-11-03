Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Casey and Brett’s story…







Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2 is going to air on November 18, and this is one of those episodes that we’re excited to see just from the title itself. Sure, “That Kind of Heat” could be a reference to a fire, or someone being in danger. Yet, there are certainly some other possible readings of it, as well! The synopsis below leaves us very-much curious, especially when it comes to a pair of characters in Casey and Brett. Could we be seeing something more for the two of them moving forward? There have been hints that their relationship could blossom, but no real guarantees.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and share that aforementioned synopsis:

11/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril. Casey and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory. Severide chases a memory while Kidd adeptly solves a firehouse problem. Ritter puts himself in harms way during a harrowing call.

If Chicago Fire does decide to take Casey and Brett down an explicitly romantic direction, we wouldn’t be surprised at this point. These characters will have gone through so much over the past several months and with that, someone like Casey may decide that he is ready for some big changes in his life. Brett, meanwhile, could be feeling rather similar, and after she and Mackey find their lives in danger in this episode, she may be ready to live in the moment. (Of course, would Chicago Fire be the show that it is if there weren’t lives on the line?)

Let’s just hope that this is an episode that picks up where the premiere left off, and gives us a lot of entertainment from start to finish. We certainly need it during a time like this.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2?

