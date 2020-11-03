The Voice 19: James Pyle becomes last Team John Legend member







On Monday night’s new episode of The Voice, we had a chance to see another group of blind auditions, and there were some notable artists throughout!

Yet, for the sake of this article we’re going to put the emphasis mostly on the singer who closed out the evening. We knew that there was going to be a great artist to get people talking — after all, why wouldn’t there be? We also knew that some of the spots were running out on teams, but John Legend was willing to be however patient he possibly could in order to ensure that he found the right person.

Ultimately, John was able to find that right person courtesy of James Pyle. He’s a guy who was a chapel-band drummer growing up — it took him a long time to show off his singing voice. He’s also a dad and he was coming onto this show with a lot of hope to inspire himself and others. Yet, he was also pretty raw given that he hasn’t done very many live performances as a singer.

The song that James chose to perform was “Watermelon Sugar,” a modern tune that he showed some cool style and funk with. Beyond just ability to hit some high notes, James also showcased a nice ability to move around the floor as well. We think that he’s going to be malleable moving forward, and John should be able to get something more from him as a coach.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Voice right now

What did you think about the latest results on The Voice tonight?

Do you think that James Pyle was the right person for Team John Legend? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







