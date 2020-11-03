The Blacklist season 8: Could Liz and Reddington mend fences?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 to premiere on NBC in a little over one week’s time, you have to know what the story is about. We’re looking at a batch of episodes that will likely feature Elizabeth Keen and Raymond Reddington battling each other. We don’t know when for sure he will know that Liz isn’t on his side at all, but we have to assume it will be coming soon. The trailers indicate that.

Yet, the question we’re left to wonder right now is this: How long will Megan Boone’s character be teaming up with Katarina against Reddington? Will this be an all-season thing? That’s what we are left to wonder about here. The first thing that is worth remembering here is that Reddington has never done anything explicitly to hurt Liz. He is keeping things from her — hence, her decision to look into every possible angle out there in search of the truth. Yet, we don’t think that he is acting out of malice towards her. There may be a time when Liz is reminded of that.

Remember this — just because Katarina may help Liz uncover the truth about Reddington doesn’t mean that she can be trusted. We know this about Katarina: She’s a master manipulator. She’s smart, and she may see using Liz as a means to get what she wants. She can give Liz some answers only to achieve her own goals and drive Liz and Reddington both to misery.

While nothing is confirmed and a lot of this is just speculation, remember this: Few things in the world of The Blacklist ever follow a straight line. Just because this season is being set up as Reddington vs. Liz doesn’t mean that it will be forever.

