The Conners season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Birthday party drama







If you like to see a combination of chaos and candles, rest assured that you could have that coming up on The Conners season 3 episode 4! This is an episode that will feature a birthday party at the center of it … and of course not everything is going to go according to plan. Would this show be what it is if it was overall straight-laced and predictable?

If you do want to get a few more details on what lies ahead now, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens” – It’s Beverly Rose’s first birthday – but it’s not all cake and candles – when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have. Meanwhile, Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends when “The Conners” airs WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is the sort of story that we’ve been expecting to see for a good while now when it comes to Becky and Emilio — they are new parents, and of course they are going to come across fundamental differences. This is probably going to be far from the last issue like this we’re going to see throughout this season.

The Jackie storyline, meanwhile, is just fun because it could go in so many different directions. It’s the chance to play off some big, broad character comedy — this is the sort of thing that The Conners does best. We’re just glad that even within this particular point in time, the show is still finding a way to celebrate things! It is a reminder that life goes on, no matter what.

