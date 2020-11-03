Blue Bloods season 11: Will fewer episodes lead to any changes?







While we know that Blue Bloods season 11 is still coming to CBS, there are going to be a few ways in which it looks different.

As we’ve previously reported, the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series is one of many shows at the network to trim their episode order down to just 16. This is a direct response to production starting later due to the global pandemic, in addition to some limitations that could make productions be a little less inefficient. There are a lot of different things that need to be done in order to take care of the cast and crew — which are essential, as safety has to be of the utmost concern.

One thing that we do wonder because of the episode count, though, is this — will having a smaller order allow Blue Bloods to focus more on a larger, more consistent story arc? Will it make the show less procedural? It’s a subject we broached recently with another series in NCIS, and in that case we argued that we may see a little more of a serialized story. We do tend to get more longer arcs over there, and a condensed season may mean they are more well-represented.

However, in this case we don’t expect any big changes when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11. In general, our expectation at the moment is that we’re going to see more or less the same show we’ve always had. Blue Bloods has a very specific format that we get every single time — think in terms of a few different storylines coupled with a family dinner. This is something that has worked for them for the past decade and while we’d love to see larger story arcs, we don’t have any sense that we’re going to be seeing big changes in terms of the format … at least right now.

