Connecting canceled at NBC; Peacock will air remaining episodes







We wish we had some positive news to share when it comes to Connecting. Alas, the show is officially disconnected.

According to a new report from TVLine, NBC is pulling the remaining episodes of the pandemic-era series, which was shot remotely and designed to be a series that could function during this particular climate. It had a cast including Ely Henry, Jill Knox, Keith Powell, Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Preacher Lawson, and Shakina Nayfack and some established talent behind-the-scenes including Martin Gero of Blindspot fame, but the show couldn’t find much of an audience. This is a show only averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.5 million live viewers, which are far below the numbers that NBC would want from any of their shows.

There will still be a chance to watch the remaining episodes, as a source tells the aforementioned website that the installments “will air solely on Peacock and NBC.com.” That at least gives you an option in the event you want to see the remainder of the series through in due time. We do still feel for fans of the show, or really any show that finds itself canceled before the end of the road. These are always the hardest to swallow, since you at least want to see them end their run on the network that first picked them up in the first place.

Because of the low ratings and the lack of significant name recognition (Lawson may at least be familiar to some as a former America’s Got Talent star), we have a hard time envisioning that Connecting is going to find another home somewhere else. Yet, we’ll keep our eyes peeled in the event that some other news does end up tricking in.

What do you think about Connecting being canceled at NBC?

Do you wish it was able to air the remainder of the series through? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







