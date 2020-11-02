NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 spoilers: Sam Hanna’s daughter recast







For those out there who are looking forward to seeing more of Sam Hanna’s story on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, we come bearing some exciting news!

According to a new report coming out now courtesy of TVLine, Kayla Smith has been brought on board as an older version of Kamran. We last saw Sam’s daughter back in 2017, but at the time she was played by a different actress in Layla Crawford. This is a move designed clearly to feature the character in a different way, and also show her evolution over time.

To go along with this, we are also fairly intrigued to see what Sam is like as a father after spending so much time mourning his late wife … but also now seemingly moving forward. Katherine Casillas (played by Moon Bloodgood) is a recent love interest for him, and you would imagine that Kamran would have an opinion on that.

Personally, we’re all for more opportunities to explore the personal lives of some of the agents. We’re intrigued to see what happens here, just like we are equally intrigued to learn a little bit more in regards to Callen’s future with Anna. It does feel already like he is working towards making a serious commitment there, and we’ll just have to wait and see what that looks like.

The season 12 premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be airing on CBS this Sunday, and after such a long hiatus, we’re very-much curious to see where the story is going to go. There are a lot of different options and while we do love action sequences, the characters do remain the most important thing. It’s nice to see that this isn’t being forgotten about at any point behind the scenes.

