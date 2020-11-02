We Are Who We Are season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?







Following today’s finale, can you expect a We Are Who We Are season 2 renewal? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break that down … and also look more towards the future while we are at it.

For the time being, though, we should start off by noting that there is no clear future for the HBO/Sky co-production from Luca Guadagnino. There may be optimism for more, but that will really come down mostly to the interests of the higher-ups. It’s almost impossible to get an accurate gauge of where things are in advance ratings-wise, largely because this coming-of-age story has viewership measured in multiple parts of the world. Also, the live ratings on HBO represent only a small percent of everyone who is watching. This is a crowd of viewers that is far more vast than any one metric would make it seem.

If there is one thing we can say now, though, about the future of the show, it’s this: There are some ideas percolating behind the scenes. Speaking in a new interview with IndieWire about the finale and what’s next, here is some of what Guadagnino had to say:

“Me and my beautiful writers, we already wrote a Bible for the second season … But we have to see. We did it because we were locked down [during the pandemic], and we didn’t want to waste our time. In lockdown, making Zoom calls, we thought about the characters and we came up with something [for Season 2]. We’ll see. I’m very curious to know how this is received. You can see that this is a very dear project to me. I feel it as something very close to me, and I’m very happy that I’ve done it. So if HBO and Sky would be game for making the great cast return to their great characters, I will be there.”

We don’t think there is any real hurry to rush along a decision on season 2, so there may need to be a little bit of patience required here.

