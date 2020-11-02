NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 spoilers: Could Nell become the new boss?







We know that there have been a number of questions for a good while about NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, in particular when it comes to Hetty. How is she going to factor into the story?

Suffice it to say, there are going to be challenges this year. We know that originally the plan was for the character to be factored in a little bit more, but that was before the onset of the global health crisis. Because of this, we imagine that it’s going to be harder now for Linda Hunt to make regular appearances. We know that the series shot footage outside her house for the premiere, but after that she could be gone for a while … which means that someone else may need to step up and then into that role.

Could that someone end up being Nell? That appears to be the case, as she could end up running point on a mission while Hetty is away … and this could eventually lead to her having more permanent duties down the line. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say on that subject:

Over the course of the next few episodes, Hetty’s somewhat incommunicado and Nell figures she’s doing Hetty a solid by staying there, and then the team just finally says, “Nell, do you really think this is just Hetty on vacation…? Or do you think that this is Hetty’s way of letting you realize you can do the job without any of the pressure?” That’s a really big part of the beginning of the season where Nell is sort of in denial, and the question is at what point does she realize that A) she can do the job, B) she’s good at it, and C) she really wants to do it?

If those revelations happen soon, it could be exciting — and also end up giving Renee Felice Smith some awesome material to work with for a good while.

