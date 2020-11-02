YOU season 3 starts filming; see new Penn Badgley photo







For everyone out there who has been excited to see YOU season 3, we can at least tell you that we’re closer to production starting up!

In a new post on Twitter, Netflix confirmed with a new Penn Badgley photo that the third season is now officially in production. By no means does this suggest that we’re going to get new episodes at any point soon, but it is very much nice to hear.

The run of YOU remains so far one of the more fascinating stories out of any show out there. Remember that season 1 originally aired on Lifetime, but it was only after it moved to Netflix that it became a hit. Season 2 became a pop-culture sensation, and now we are in the midst of a very-long wait to see when season 3 could be coming on the air.

Season 2 arrived on Netflix in late December 2019, and for the time being we feel like season 3 is poised for a mid-to-late 2021 launch. It will take a while for the show to film, especially when you think about the global health crisis and all of the different accommodations that are needing to be made because of that. This is one of the main reasons why production on the third season did not happen until now — we know that all of the standard health and safety protocols are being followed here, so hopefully that will allow the show the opportunity to film without any interruptions along the way.

As for what could be coming on YOU season 3, we imagine that it will be very bit as dark and twisted as before — with a few other twists thrown in there that you can’t anticipate in advance. Would the folks behind the scenes really want it any other way?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to YOU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to YOU season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news related to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







