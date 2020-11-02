For Life season 2 premiere spoilers: Aaron Wallace preps for a showdown







Are you ready to check out the For Life season 2 premiere? We hope so, since it’s only a matter of sixteen days away! Come November 18, the next chapter of Aaron Wallace’s life will be here, and this is going to be one worth watching many times over.

What is the big hope within the premiere? Getting a chance to see if Aaron can defeat Maskins and get out of prison for a crime that he did not commit. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full For Life season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Never Stop Fighting” – After nine years of fighting to win his freedom, it’s do or die for Aaron Wallace. As dangerous enemies lurk at Bellmore and Marie faces criminal charges for assisting Aaron in prior cases, Aaron must find a way to gain the upper hand on Maskins. “For Life” is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Signature, premiering its second season WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We know based on the info out there already that eventually, you’re going to see Aaron get out of prison … but that is hardly the end of the story. Instead, we’re going to be seeing a story about Aaron working on the outside in order to help people on the inside. Prepare for what is going to be one of the most timely shows of the year — we’re excited to check it out already…

