The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley, Dale Moss questions to come







On Thursday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette, we know that there are some big events coming with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Odds are, Clare is going to leave the show in order to ensure that the two parties have a chance at a future together on the outside. She knows that she wants to be with him at this point and it really doesn’t seem like she wants to handle the rest of the process.

Is that accurate or not? Only Clare can say, but we know that Tayshia Adams is set to arrive as the new Bachelorette sooner rather than later.

Now, let’s go ahead and pose some other big questions — most notably, what The Bachelorette wants to do with Dale and Clare once the two potentially leave. Do you focus on them at all from there? The thing to remember is that most of the season was marketed around Clare — she may not be the most popular lead out there right now, but we do think that she will continue to be a fixture in some shape or form. Maybe we’ll see a few updates here and there, or at the very least we feel like she could be a part of The Men Tell All a little bit later this year. (We don’t think that special will happen in its typical form, but there could still be something virtual … right?)

Ultimately, we don’t think that producers will abandon the story of Clare, even if it doesn’t become a direct focus on the show moving forward. We’ll see where things go over the coming weeks.

