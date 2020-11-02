The Good Doctor season 4: Freddie Highmore on Shaun, Lea challenges







Tonight on ABC the premiere of The Good Doctor season 4 is going to arrive, and there’s obviously going to be a lot of emotion within the first two episodes. How can there not be when you consider the subject matter here? The series is going to be looking first and foremost at the pandemic, but go ahead and know that there is a lot of stuff coming after the fact, as well.

For example, take a look at what’s happening when it comes to Shaun and Lea’s relationship. These are two characters who know each other well, but there is a big difference between knowing each other and being romantically intertwined. There are huge challenges that come with this, and we don’t think the show is going to want to skimp on those.

In speaking on this subject further, including the idea of Shaun and Lea potentially living together, here is what star Freddie Highmore had to say to TVLine:

As roommates, they were living together. It’s very different when you’re living together as a couple — when you’re sharing every single space in this apartment, when you’re sharing the same room, when you’re sleeping in the same bed… There are different challenges of not feeling like you have your own space in the same way you’re used to. And Shaun has always struggled with change in some way, or something outside of the norm. I’m not sure whether Lea is going to want to sleep on a mattress on the floor forever [which is Shaun’s current setup]. They’ll each be forced to make compromises, as all of us do in relationships — and that doesn’t need to be a negative thing. It just means that you can’t just think individually, purely about yourself when you’re with someone else.

This is going to be a season of great change when it comes to Shaun. We think that he will welcome some of this in due time, but we think we’re setting him up for failure if we think that everything will be a-okay right away.

